101 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,437 shares of company stock worth $3,253,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $366.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.