11,425 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.