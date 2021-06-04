$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $147.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,906. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

