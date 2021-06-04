$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $153.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $322.90 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,899,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

