$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.18 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 2.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

