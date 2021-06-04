$172.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $172.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.75 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $688.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 1,077,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

