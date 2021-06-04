$2.20 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $326.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,510. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.81.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

