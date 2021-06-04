$2.20 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $326.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,510. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.81.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.