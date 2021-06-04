$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.