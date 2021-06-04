$200.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce sales of $200.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 532,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.