206 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of BYND opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.50. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock worth $6,656,272. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

