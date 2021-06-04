$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

