$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.53. 207,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.