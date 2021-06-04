$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.53. 207,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

