$303.17 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $303.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the highest is $342.54 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 871,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,708. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

