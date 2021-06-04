$373.86 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $373.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.70 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 201.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

