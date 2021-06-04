3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.67 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

