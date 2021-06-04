$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

PNC stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.