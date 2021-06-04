$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $407.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The company has a market cap of $575.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.07.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

