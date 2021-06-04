42,130 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. DraftKings makes up about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,246. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.