4,900 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.55. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

