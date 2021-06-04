$632.82 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $632.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.00. 208,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.86. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

