$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 4,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

