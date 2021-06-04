723,904 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,459,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.41% of NuVasive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.