7,395 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.