8,593 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.