900 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $358.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

