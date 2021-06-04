9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

