9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.