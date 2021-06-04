Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of ANF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.