Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00998546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.09 or 0.09800548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars.

