Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 318,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,662. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

