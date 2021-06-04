Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $279.63 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

