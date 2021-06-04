accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACSO. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

