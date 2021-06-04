Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.67. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 259,382 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

