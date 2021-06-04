Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,441 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $499.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

