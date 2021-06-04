Aclaris Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,365% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $3,408,367. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

