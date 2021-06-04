Acumen Capital Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$62.00 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$22.78 and a 1-year high of C$62.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.