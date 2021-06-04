Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 322,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 248,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

ADAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 503,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,278. The firm has a market cap of $733.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $11.94.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

