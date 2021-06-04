Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $115.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.80. 180,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.