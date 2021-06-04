Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,124 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after buying an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.77 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

