Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.