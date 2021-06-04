AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 354,551 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 314.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises 10.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.95% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $84,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $180.47. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,189. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

