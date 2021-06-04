Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,879 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.15% of Aflac worth $52,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.