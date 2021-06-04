Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of API opened at $41.95 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

