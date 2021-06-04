Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of API opened at $41.95 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
