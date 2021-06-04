Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

AFLYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

AFLYY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 45,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,390. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

