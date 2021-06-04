Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.40.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
