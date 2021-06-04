Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.