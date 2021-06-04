AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Acquires C$159,983.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

TSE BOS traded up C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.67 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.43 million and a PE ratio of 16.93.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

