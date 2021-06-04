Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.49. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.