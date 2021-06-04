Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.17.

AIN stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.