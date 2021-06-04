Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.60.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.09. The stock had a trading volume of 848,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,972. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $184.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.