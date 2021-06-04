Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

